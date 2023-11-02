King Charles to make amends for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s grievances

King Charles may not have handled the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle better, but there is a chance for him to make amends through a member of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 and moved to the US. In the following years, the ties between the Sussexes and the royals have worsened.

Prince Harry is not estranged from his father and brother Prince William, and reportedly is not even on speaking terms with them.

PR commentator Andy Barr told The Mirror that the issues could have been handled in a better way which would have “removed the tinge of sadness that many across the globe now feel.”

He added that the royal family is “not blameless” as they could have prevented the rift from escalating and handling it in a “less controversial” way.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that there is still a way to make things better between the royals and the Sussexes.

Fitzwilliams told GB News that Princess Eugenie could be very useful in calling for a peaceful resolution between Charles and Harry, since she maintains a good relationship with both parties.

Previously, brand and culture expert Nick Ede told OK! Magazine that Princess Beatrice could very well be the royal family’s ‘secret weapon’ to heal the rift between Prince Harry and his father and ‘furious’ brother Prince Willaim.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie both have seen a “lot of turbulence” in their life with their parents’ divorce and Andrew’s scandal. They appeared to have “weathered those storms very well” so they could probably handle this as well.