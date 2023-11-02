Justin Timberlake looks tense during Mexico getaway amid Britney Spears backlash

Justin Timberlake may be quiet on social media, but he can’t keep his phone down amid public backlash over his previous relationship with Britney Spears.

Daily Mail spotted the Cry Me a River singer after he, along with his wife and two children, jetted off to Cabo, Mexico, as his past came back to haunt him in the form of Spears’ recently-released bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me.

Photographs showed the former NSYNC member glued to his phone as a visibly frustrated Jessica Biel gestured and talked to him.

Timberlake looked equally tense as he scrolled through his phone during the family getaway, per the outlet.

Eventually, though, he put away his cellular device and sat down with his family, including wife Jessica Biel and their sons Silus, 8, and Phineas, 2.

The Like I Love You singer was wearing a baggy blue T-shirt and white athletic shorts, keeping his face concealed with sunglasses and a green bucket hat.

Meanwhile, Biel got ready for a dip as she changed out of her tie-dye blouse and high-waisted shorts into a black and white bikini set.

After first being photographed boarding his flight for the vacation, this spotting marked the second time Timberlake was seen out in public ever since the Princess of Pop exposed him for pressuring her into an abortion when they were dating in the 2000s.

Though Timberlake has remained tight-lipped about the bombshell revelations, he and Biel restricted their Instagram comments as their accounts were flooded with backlash.