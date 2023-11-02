BLACKPINK's Lisa slapped with Weibo ban after risqué Crazy Horse Paris show

Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, faced backlash for her performance at the Crazy Horse Paris show

BLACKPINK member Lisa’s Weibo account has reportedly been terminated after the backlash she faced for her Crazy Horse Paris performance.

As per reports, the K-pop singer’s social media account, called @lalalalisa_m, on the Chinese application was no longer searchable and in turn, those looking for the account were directed to a notice.

The notice read: “This account is no longer viewable due to complaints that it violated laws, regulations and the related provisions of the ‘Weibo Community Convention’.”

While it remains unclear the types of complaints that the account received, it was particular noted that the singer had come under fire for partaking in the show that is known for its risqué themes.

This, as per Chinese performing arts regulations, goes against its rules for promoting indecent work and thus many of the singer's fanbase believe she was handed a ban for it.

It is pertinent to mention that the Weibo accounts of the remaining BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie were still active.

As of yet, it is not clear if the suspension is permeant or temporary.