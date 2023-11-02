 
close
Thursday November 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Matthew Perry’s mystery woman from final outing before his death revealed

Matthew Perry was photographed out at lunch with a mystery woman one day before his death

By Nola Miller
November 02, 2023

Matthew Perry’s mystery woman that he was seen out with a day before his shocking death has been identified as entertainment reporter Athenna Crosby.

After pictures started surfacing of the mystery woman who was out on lunch with the Friends star a day before his untimely death, the 25-year-old model and entertainment reporter identified herself in a tribute to Perry posted to Instagram Tuesday.

“Rest in Peace my friend,” Crosby wrote on her stories over a black-and-white picture of Perry.

Noting that she initially felt it “in poor taste” to bring attention to herself amid the tragedy or violate Perry’s privacy, Crosby admitted, “But indeed we were friends and I was one of the last people to speak to him and see him before he passed.”

Matthew Perry’s mystery woman from final outing before his death revealed

In the next story, she reposted the initial story by TMZ and revealed that it was indeed her in the pictures having lunch with Perry at hotel Bel-Air on Friday.

“I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits, and talked to me enthusiastically about the things that he had coming up in his life,” Crosby eulogised.

She further implored that everyone “please refrain from any speculation surrounding [Perry’s] death and know that the man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth.”

Matthew Perry’s mystery woman from final outing before his death revealed

After Tuesday’s post, Crosby took to Instagram once again to refute claims that she’s seeking “15 minutes of fame or money,” and only wished to “testify on his mental state,” once again urging viewers to steer clear of any “conspiracy theories” surrounding Perry's death.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors