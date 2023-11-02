Prisicilla Presley gets emotional recalling final meeting with Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley broke down in tears as she recalled the tragic death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, as she is still reels from the ‘shock’ of it nearly 10 months after.

During an appearance on TalkTV, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley told host Piers Morgan that Lisa Marie “didn’t look well” during her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, two days before her untimely death.

“I was concerned,” she said. “She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, ‘Is she OK?’ She didn’t really look that OK — she looked very frail.”

Priscilla shared that following Austin Butler’s win for Elvis, the mother-daughter duo planned for drinks. However, they didn’t end up going as Lisa Marie complained her stomach was “hurting really bad.”

“Then I hugged her [goodbye], and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her,” Priscilla said. The late musician had died two days later due to a bowel obstruction.

Priscilla then got emotional as she revealed that Lisa Marie had been contemplating suicide as she was still grieving her son Ben Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in October 2020.

“It was unbearable. I lost my mother, my grandson and my daughter,” Priscilla shared. “Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her, he took his own life, he was the love of her life. She adored him, she would do anything for him.”

She continued, “We were sitting in Memphis in the suit, she said I don’t know if I want to be here. She would go on about ben and how she was still grieving, this was a couple of months before.”