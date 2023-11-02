Joe Jonas witty reply to being called ‘crazy’ by CVS bodyguard

Joe Jonas has got his own sense of humour, and he proved that by sharing a lowkey funny dialogue between him and a CVS bodyguard on social media.



"I just walked into CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" the Jonas Brothers vocalist reminisced in the Nov. 1 TikTok. "And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' and I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"

Joe encountered with a witty reply, saying, “Is that a compliment?”

The 34-year-old received a lot of love from fans in the comments section for sharing the story so openly while exploring the CVS aisles.

One fan said, "I feel like we're on FaceTime," while another joined, "Was I just on FaceTime with Joe Jonas?"

Some followers attempted to explain why Joe could have appeared less cool than usual to the security guard.

"Maybe he meant to say 'It's crazy to see you in person,'" while chimed in, "It's probably crazy seeing someone so famous in real life. He was just shocked."



