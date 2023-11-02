Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet twin in black at red carpet in NYC

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet exhibited perfect couple vibes in matching black outfits while attending the red carpet for WSJ. Magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards in New York City Wednesday.



The creator of Kylie Cosmetics, who was receiving the Brand Award for her new apparel brand, Khy, donned a custom Ferragamo outfit that had a brown floor-length skirt and a black corset top.

The 26-year-old beauty mogul accessorized with strappy black shoes and gold earrings while wearing her hair down.

The star of Dune, while not receiving any recognition at the event, looked sharp in a black suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

Chalamet, 27, took some pictures with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, even though the new pair did not pose for pictures together, although a snap capturing a candid picture of both together was posted on X.

Jenner and French designer Haider Ackermann also struck a pose on the carpet.

But later, as shown in a video posted below, the Wonka actor and the Kardashians star could be seen speaking inside the event.

The couple first raised dating rumors in April, but they kept their romance quiet for a while.

They were merely hanging out and "seeing where it goes," according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the time, and their relationship was nothing "serious."

Later on, Jenner was seen getting out of Chalamet's Beverly Hills, California, house.

The two kept their affair quiet for months until showing off their PDA at one of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stops in Los Angeles in September.

Since then, a few public appearances featuring Jenner and Chalamet have been sighted.