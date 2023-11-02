Olivia Rodrigo sings ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’

Olivia Rodrigo bags The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ official song with Can’t Catch Me Now.



Can't Catch Me Now, Olivia Rodrigo's latest song has been made public as the official soundtrack for the movie. A brand-new trailer for the movie that debuted today featured a brief 60-second excerpt of the lively song.

The studios announced the release of the movie by taking up a Times Square billboard on Wednesday, aligning the release of cinema tickets. In the teaser for the video, Rodrigo's layered vocals propel a lively drum beat that intensifies as the beat patterns narrow.

A few of the movie's actors, including Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, were present during the reveal. Fans could follow a live one-hour broadcast on TikTok from the comfort of their own homes.

For the Hunger Games series, Rodrigo contributes an original song joining Lorde, Coldplay, and Taylor Swift.

“From the very beginning of this franchise, we have been fortunate to attract some of the world’s most talented recording artists, whose music has accentuated and complemented the drama of the films while underscoring the emotional weight carried by the characters,” director of the new film, Francis Lawrence said.

“With her highly charged lyrics and urgent voice, Olivia Rodrigo taps into all of that as much as any artist today. She’s an absolute thrill to work with and we couldn’t be more excited that her music is a part of the movie.”



