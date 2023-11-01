Kate Middleton highlighted the importance of fathers in their children's lives during her latest outing with her beloved husband Prince William on Wednesday.



In her first public event in two weeks, Princess Kate joined a meeting of the "Dadvengers," a community for fathers and their children in Arnos Grove, London.

The Princess of Wales appeared telling all dads that what they do their children see them and copy them.

Kate Middleton shares meaningful words about dad-children's relationship

Kate, according to Hello! magazine, shared her thoughts on father's role in children's lives, saying: "I think the thing is raising the importance of family time and the role dads are playing in raising kids."



"Through what you guys are doing, the kids are seeing the importance of socializing and getting together," she added.



Princess Kate, who's beloved daughter-in-law of King Charles, also agreed with a parent who said that moms and dads shouldn't have separate responsibilities, saying, "It's shared."

Dadvengers is a primarily online community that supports fathers in parenthood with a focus on mental well-being and training programs. They've also begun gathering for "Dad Walks," which provide a way for men to meet other fathers in their community in an informal setting. The Princess of Wales, who also took part in a Dad Walk in the local park, chatted with the dads about the program.