Justin Long addresses instant connection with wife Kate Bosworth

Justin Long has recently addressed his instant connection with wife Kate Bosworth on Live with Kelly and Mark show on November 1.
On Wednesday’s episode, the Goosebumps star, who tied the knot with Kate months ago, shared feels “very lucky to have Kate as his wife”.
Describing their first meeting as an instant connection, Justin said, “Right away, I knew I was going to be friends with her forever. We got along so well. I know it sounds so generic.”
The actor also remembered one moment when he caught his first glimpse of Kate’s wild side, convincing she’s one for him.
“She did something and it’s not going to make any sense, it was very specific and I just realised, I said to her, I looked at her, and said, ‘Oh you’re wild. You’re like, a little wild in you. Like, weird and wild.’ Which I hadn’t seen,” shared Justin.
The actor added, “I always had — because she’s an actress in the world — I always had an idea of her.”
Justin disclosed his first impression of Kate before meeting her, continuing, “I thought you were like, fashionista.”
Meanwhile, Kate thought of him as “a comedy guy”.
“So, we have those things in us, but I just completely misjudged,” he concluded.
