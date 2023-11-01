Holly Willoughby exudes glamour as she channels Princess Kate in bouclé jacket

Although she may be missing from our TV screens at the moment, she continues to inspire us with her fashion choices.

Holly Willoughby exuded glamour as she posed for her lifestyle website, Wylde Moon.

The former This Morning host shared a beautiful photo from a recent shoot in which she donned a black textured cropped jacket paired with Levi's 501 jeans and Mary Janes.

The bouclé jacket has an unmistakable touch of Princess Kate's style, featuring a crew neck, elegant gold-toned rhinestone buttons, and four patch pockets. Crafted from a textured wool blend, it boasts a flattering cropped cut that pairs perfectly with high-waisted jeans.

Holly's Levi's jeans are the 501 90s style, a favorite of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

In Holly's bouclé jacket, one can easily envision Princess Kate making a stylish appearance, as the royal often adorns textured blazers. She was recently seen in a white bouclé jacket from Zara while attending the Rugby World Cup semi-final match between England and Fiji.