Royal family makes major announcement about King Charles

King Charles set to give opening address at Cop28 climate summit

King Charles III, who's currently visiting Kenya, will attend the UN’s COP28 climate summit in United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Last year, the British government, led by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss, advised the King against attending the 2022 annual summit in Egypt.

The 74-year-old will deliver the opening address at the world climate action summit, a gathering of global leaders at the start of the vent, in his first major speech on the climate crisis since taking the British throne in 2022.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie also took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to share the British government's statement, saying: "After short-lived prime minister Liz Truss stopped him from attending in 2022, Buckingham Palace have confirmed that King Charles WILL be at COP28 UAE for the opening ceremony at the end of this month — at the request of the British government."

Prince William's father Charles has been given the green light by Downing Street after being invited by the UAE’s president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and will attend at the request of the UK government from 30 November to 1 December.