Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: NFL's family show 'full support'

Fans are currently adoring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as a pair. Additionally, the latter's family is entirely behind him in this public romance. They did, however, have one major worry over the partnership.

An insider reveals the details of the developing romance to Entertainment Tonight, "Everyone close to Travis loves that he is happy. He is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor," adding that the NFL's tight end has his family's "full support."

In addition to the thrill of a fresh relationship, the 33-year-old's close friends are discreetly expressing their worry about his dating a well-known pop star.

"There is a general concern about their safety given how high profile their relationship is and the added attention it's brought," the tipster tattled.

The source shared, "They're so appreciative of their fans but hope to keep some aspects of their relationship private going forward. This level of stardom is something new to Travis, and although he can handle it, he is still getting used to it."

Noting, "Safety is a major concern among everyone, especially given how passionate fans feel about their relationship."