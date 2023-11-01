Royal family shares new video of King Charles, Queen Camilla after Harry's promotion

Royal family has shared a stunning new video of King Charles and Queen Camilla about their second day activities, showing them spending moments with animals amid report of Prince Harry's promotion.

As the King and Queen continued their royal tour in Kenya day after their state banquet, the royal family shared stunning moments of the couple in video, showing them having fun with the animals.



The heartwarming video clips of the couple, in which Camilla can be seen feeding a newly born elephant, were captioned: "This afternoon The King and Queen met some of the orphan elephants (and one baby rhino!) being raised by the SheldrickTrust in Nairobi National Park."

The mesmerising clips come after King Charles's younger son Harry has been appointed a board member of African Parks for his work on conservation projects across the African continent.

The video of the royal couple has attracted massive praise from their fans, with some admiring Camilla and Charles for their fantastic works.

The 74-year-old monarch and his wife Camilla, 76, split up for separate events. While the monarch visited the United Nations Office in Nairobi, the Queen headed to the Brooke Animal Sanctuary.



Camilla, who's the president of the equine welfare charity, learnt how the charity is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals to rescue donkeys, horses and mules at risk.

The Queen met donkey owners (many of whom are women) and heard how the project has impacted their lives. She also was presented with a painting and a handcrafted flower by children who are part of their school's Donkey Care Clubs.



King Charles also made a solo visits on Wednesday to the Karura urban forest to highlight the crucial role of green spaces and forests in sustainable cities as well as the Nairobi Street Kitchen to celebrate the Kenyan cultural and creative scene.