Chloe Madeley, James Haskell 'have epic clash of personalities', expert claims

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's personalities are quite different from each other resulting in a tumultuous and unpredictable romantic relationship, an expert claims.

The daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan issued a statement over the weekend confirming she parted ways with James at the end of September, after being snapped without her wedding ring on her left hand over the past few weeks. James confessed he was feeling "a lot of sadness" as he shared the same statement with his fans shortly after Chloe.

Both stars, who share baby daughter Bodhi together, have been pictured separately looking downcast and glum following the public announcement on Saturday night, with body language expert Judi James telling the Mirror that Chloe appears to be taking the split from retired rugby player James 'extremely hard' following the mum-of-one's first public outing post-announcement.

An astrology expert has now shared their theory the former couple possibly party ways due to essentially having very different core values. Michelle Bell looks at both Western and Chinese astrology to get a better understanding of people's personalities and has examined both James and Chloe post-split.

"It’s a bit complex because Chloe (Cancer Fire Hare) is quite a sensitive and feisty character. She’s hugely compassionate, but her inherent insecurities mean she can be quite defensive and not always sure of herself. Her feistiness is a pure defence mechanism," Michelle explains.

However, Chloe's ex James has very different qualities, with Michelle noting the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is "very sure of himself and isn’t remotely sensitive. He’s a competitive person who has to be the best at everything he does. He’s the kind of person who won’t back down and will always back himself."

She continues to claim to OK! magazine that a relationship between one very confident character and one more sensitive person can be a recipe for disaster and result in a tumultuous and unpredictable romance. "There could be explosive scenes given their core characters are so different, it’s like an epic clash of personalities," Michelle adds.

Speaking to the same publication, a relationship expert adds "there was a lack of respect and communication between the two" which ultimately led to their split, issues left unresolved and allowed to fester over time.