Lily Allen ignores split rumours from,David Harbour with THIS latest move

Amidst rumours of a split with her husband David Harbour, Lily Allen gave a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations.

The 38-year-old singer and the 48-year-old Stranger Things star, David, have been married since 2020. Just recently, she shared her admiration for him on Instagram while celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

However, last week, the singer caused a stir when she "unfollowed" David on the social media app, sparking speculation about the state of their marriage.

Despite the swirling rumors, Lily continued to wear her wedding ring, as evident in a picture taken in New York on Sunday when she was with her 10-year-old daughter, Marnie.

On Halloween, she carried on with her celebrations, transforming into the character Chucky for the spooky holiday. Her costume included a classic ginger wig, fake scars on her face, and denim overalls over a striped t-shirt.

It comes after fans started worrying about Lily and David's relationship when they noticed she unfollowed him on Instagram.

Earlier, Allen and Harbour had expressed their happiness for their relationship after being linked in October 2019.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actress and singer revealed, “It was the first time I'd been on this dating app.”

“I was scrolling through and landed on David's profile and pressed accept. I didn't know who he was. I thought he was just like a policeman from a reality TV show because he was wearing a policeman's uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I'd never seen Stranger Things,” she told the host.