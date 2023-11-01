Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seek 'show-stopping' moment during Halloween

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were called out for their hypocritical approach

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for wanting to seek attention after their latest photo featuring them and their children on Halloween surfaced online.

Body language expert Judi James spoke to The Mirror and noted how the couple’s lack of costume for the day indicated that they wanted to grab the public’s attention.

Referencing to the Duchess of Sussex’s previous remarks on donning Halloween costume for privacy, Judi claimed that the couple seemed to backtrack on their desire for a more quiet lifestyle.

Judi continued: "Yes, as Meghan herself mentioned when she spoke about how she and Harry used their Halloween disguises to take the opportunity to mingle out in public without being recognised, this could have been the perfect season to go out with the children with all four in Halloween masks or costumes to mingle and have fun without being recognised at all, and no need for back views?"

"Going out on the one night where everyone is in costume and not wearing a costume does make it look as though they wanted to be spotted or at least be easily recognisable in a photo. They even have buckets ready, suggesting they were setting out to go knocking on doors asking for treats, which would have to be a show-stopping moment for anyone opening their door to find the royal line-up on their porch.”