Meghan Markle once forced to leave red carpet, not allowed to walk with Harry: Photos

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was once forced to exit the red carpet and was not allowed to walk with her husband at an event months after she had married into the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly asked to depart the red carpet in a suspicious moment at an event in Morocco. She was pregnant with her and Harry's first child, Prince Archie, at the time. A strange occurrence that was never officially explained.

The event, as per reports, took place in 2019, when the royal couple landed in the Casablanca Airport. Meghan and Harry who were received by the British Ambassador were later brought to the red carpet event.



When Harry was brought to the red carpet to inspect a guard of honour, his wife Meghan was quickly stopped by a member of staff, according to the outlet.



The odd moment attracted massive reactions from royal fans and other watchers, saying it was because she's a 'non-royal'.

However, it was not officially revealed why the Duchess was not allowed to walk on the red carpet along with her husband.

Meghan put on a stylish display for the event as she wore an elegant red bespoke Valentino dress which she accessorised with a matching red clutch bag, nude heels. She pulled her dark hair back in a tight bun.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the footage of the interaction and told a media outlet: "Harry seems perfectly aware that his immediate job will be to inspect the guard of honour as he is buttoning his jacket and is seen walking away without any need to glance back at Meghan, who has her own host throwing their arm out to take her to the side."

"Harry is the first to say something if he feels that his wife is being disrespected in any way," adding that "her status "would make it odd if this was aimed at keeping a non-royal off the red carpet and she is on it later anyway".



There were also speculations that Meghan could've been instructed to wait on the side while her husband took part in the military portion of the evening before joining him again later. According to Judi, the former Suits star might have been gestured off the red carpet because she was pregnant at the time, and the hosts wanted her to feel comfortable.