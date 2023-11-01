 
close
Wednesday November 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Heavily pregnant Indian star Dr Priya dies at 35

The actor was eight months pregnant at the time and, luckily her baby survived

By Anika Khan
November 01, 2023
Heavily pregnant Indian star Dr Priya dies at 35
Heavily pregnant Indian star Dr Priya dies at 35 

Indian TV actress Dr. Priya has died at the age of 35 from a heart attack.

The actor was eight months pregnant at the time and, luckily her baby survived. The newborn is currently in NICU, according to her Karuthamuthu co-star Kishor Satya – who first shared the tragic news of her death.

She was reportedly in hospital for a routine checkup on October 31 when she suddenly suffered a heart attack. 

In the translated post, her co-star Kishor wrote: "One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr. Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in ICU. There were no other health issues. Went to hospital for routine checkup yesterday. She suddenly had a cardiac arrest there. [sic]"

Heavily pregnant Indian star Dr Priya dies at 35

He added: "[Dr Priya's] mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months... Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind....."

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors