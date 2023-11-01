Heavily pregnant Indian star Dr Priya dies at 35 

Indian TV actress Dr. Priya has died at the age of 35 from a heart attack.
The actor was eight months pregnant at the time and, luckily her baby survived. The newborn is currently in NICU, according to her Karuthamuthu co-star Kishor Satya – who first shared the tragic news of her death.
She was reportedly in hospital for a routine checkup on October 31 when she suddenly suffered a heart attack.
In the translated post, her co-star Kishor wrote: "One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr. Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in ICU. There were no other health issues. Went to hospital for routine checkup yesterday. She suddenly had a cardiac arrest there. [sic]"
He added: "[Dr Priya's] mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months... Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind....."
