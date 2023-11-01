Jezzy to address mental trauma in first album since Jeannie Mai divorce

Jezzy to address mental trauma in new album following Jeannie Mai divorce

Jezzy, who recently filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife Jeannie Mai, has announced to release a new album titled as, I Might Forgive, But I Don’t Forget.



Taking to Instagram, the American rapper shared the teaser of his upcoming album, which will feature 29 songs and is set to be released on November 3.



As per press release, Jezzy’s album will give an insight "into the topics and people that have shaped him both personally and professionally."



The 45-year-old musician took to Instagram to address his "traumas, obstacles, and personal growth" in the forthcoming project.



"Musically, Jeezy continues this powerful message to his devoted fans, encouraging them to persevere on their own journeys and strive to be the best versions of themselves while using his life and experience as the foundation for healing," the press release further shared.



Jay Jenkins, popularly known for his stage name Jeezy, filed for divorce from Jeannie on September 14.

As per Page Six, legal documents revealed that the rapper had filed for divorce because the couple’s marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation."

Additionally, the singer has requested to share the custody of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

After dating for three years, Jezzy and Jeannie tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony held in their Atlanta home in 2021.