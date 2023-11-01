King Charles honours Prince William and Kate Middleton, quashes rift rumours

King Charles honours Prince William and Kate Middleton

King Charles has seemingly shut down all rumours of feud with his eldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as he honoured the Prince and Princess of Wales in his historic address at a state banquet in Kenya on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old, who's on his first state visit to the Commonwealth country as monarch, has appeared to confirm that Kate and William will lead the monarchy in the future as he mentioned of the couple in his landmark speech.

The King also taught a lesson to Harry and Meghan with his silence about the couple as he did not share even a single word for his youngest son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who also have some memory about the African countries.

The Britain's monarch shared details of future king Prince William's proposal to 'my beloved daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton in his emotional speech, regretting the colonial violence in the country.

The British royal family's ties to Kenya are strong, and it's even where the Prince of Wales chose to propose to Kate. In his speech, the King recapped some of the memories that his family members have in the African country, saying: "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

The King's big statement about Kate and William comes amid rift rumours with the couples as some alleged that the King snubbed Kate Middleton an invitation to a recent reception he held to thank the organizers of the Coronation event.



He was joined by his wife Queen Camilla, sister Princess Anne, and sister-in-law Sophie, alongside a number of representatives from across government in Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Oct. 19. Kate and William were notably missing from the event.