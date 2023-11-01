Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted trick or treating with Archie, Lilibet

The parents of Archie and Lilibet are big fans of Halloween holiday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying Halloween with their two kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 3, for trick or treating with their neighbors in Montecito, California.

In a photo posted on X, formerly Twitter, Archie appeared to be dressed as a skeleton as he held on to the Spare author’s hand with one hand and a pumpkin basket with the other.

The youngest son of King Charles sported a charcoal-grey three-quarter-length top, a pair of dark denim jeans and matching black cap.

Meanwhile, the Suits alum could be seen decking out in a pair of dark blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a matching black cap, as she carried Lilibet in her arms, who was wearing a billowing pink costume.

The rare outing of the quartet follows Harry and Meghan’s latest slew of getaways sans their kids.

Parenting expert Brenda Hart called out the Sussexes for spending so much time away from their children, particularly because of frequent traveling due to work commitments alongside excursions.

“Children are adaptable and if they need to be looked after by their nanny they will accept this. However, if they are to have a well-balanced family life they will still need to see their parents as regularly as possible,” she told the Daily Express.

"It is important parents holiday with their children as this gives them memories and happy times to reflect and enjoy together which strengthens their relationship with their child,” the expert added.