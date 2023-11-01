King Charles honours late Queen Elizabeth with special gesture in Kenya

King Charles appeared to have made a sweet gesture in a bid to honour his late mother, Queen Elizabeth’s memory during his State visit to Kenya.
After arriving at the United Nations Office in Nairobi, following the remembrance service at the Kariokor Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery on his second day of the visit, the monarch planted a tree.
According to royal reporter, Richard Palmer, the King planted a Mugumo tree and patted it for good luck before meeting with the United Nations Environment Programme’s executive director, Inger Andersen.
Charles, who is an avid environmentalist himself, has often honoured the late Queen through planting a tree.
Last year, in December, Charles extended the tree-planting initiative started by his mother until March 2023, with nearly 80,000 extra trees to be planted across the country to honour the memory of his late mother.
Moreover, in September, the monarch continued the tradition set by Her late Majesty by planting a tree in the British Residence in Paris, during his French State Visit. Elizabeth had planted three trees in the Garden - in 1957, 1972, and 2015.
