Mariah Carey channels inner Mean Girls’ Regina George for Halloween: Watch

Mariah Carey has recently channelled her inner Mean Girls character Regina George to get into Halloween spirit.



On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram and posted a video in which she dressed up as Rachel McAdams role in Mean Girls movie.

In the clip, Mariah recreated Rachel’s outfit from the scene in the 2004 movie in which her white tank top is cut with two holes by Lizzy Caplan's character, Janis Ian. The singer paired the shirt with a purple bra, black miniskirt, and black pointed-toe pumps.

In the caption, Mariah wrote, “Whatever i’m getting cheese fries #notyet.”

Following the post, the singer’s fans shared their reaction to the dress-up in the comment section.



One said, “C’mom Mariah!! So fetch.”

Another remarked, “You would do outstanding Regina as you are the baddest, Queen Bee herself.”

“Ok, so first queen of Christmas and now queen of Halloween!!!” added a third user.

Earlier, Mariah appeared in new holiday campaign for The Children’s Place.

Dishing out her love for Christmas, Mariah told PEOPLE, “The Children's Place is a household name, and it truly dominates the children's apparel space, so I've always been a fan of theirs.”

“Secondly, I'm just someone who absolutely loves the holidays. I mean, that's obvious, but I really do love holidays, specifically Christmas,” she added.