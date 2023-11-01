Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chose ‘controversial’ split from royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have maintained a better relationship with the royal family, despite their grievances had they taken a better approach.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 and moved to the US. Following their public revelations about royal life, they have been since estranged from the British royals.

However, per PR commentator Andy Barr, “better communication” may have made the move “less controversial and removed the tinge of sadness that many across the globe now feel.”

Barr told The Mirror that Prince Harry’s decisions did not “resonate well with the Royal Family.”

“Airing your family grievances via a globally best-selling book and a ground-breaking documentary was never going to resonate well with the Royal Family let alone their team of advisors,” Barr explained.

“The real power play here was between the armies of communications and brand advisors that both sides employ.”

Barr also criticised the Royals for not addressing Harry’s concerns and taking the “mantra of ‘never complain, never explain’ too far.”

He added that a private discussion behind closed doors would have had “more dignity” and they “could have better handled some of the more inflammatory elements such as the accusations of a physical altercation between Harry and William.”

Other experts, such as royal analyst Bonnie Brownlee, expressed that Harry and Meghan would have been a great help to the Royal family and “would have been highly successful.”