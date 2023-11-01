Matthew Perry dined out with female companion day before untimely death

Matthew Perry was in good spirits as he dined out with a female friend in his final public outing before his tragic, untimely death.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the Friends alum was seen having lunch with a mystery brunette at the Hotel Bel-Air last Friday. In the images, Perry could be seen engaged in conversation while sitting at a circular, white-clothed table with the female companion.

According to the outlet, the late actor was so engrossed in conversation that he barely touched his food or beverage at the restaurant.

Previously, an insider cited by DailyMail, revealed that Perry “dreamed of having the perfect family” before his death at 54.

On Saturday, the 17 Again actor was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home due to an apparent case of drowning. Currently, the actual cause of his death is under investigation by the authorities.

The source shared that Perry had been “looking for love again” but after “a string of failed relationships left him feeling sad and depressed, and as if he would never find that love he longed for.”

Perry felt that the women he dated were “only interested in money and his fame. And he was generous to a fault.” The source said that the actor would “shower women with gifts only to have them pack up their goodies and walk away.”

“He wanted a wife, and at least a couple of kids. And he said he wouldn’t even mind marrying a woman who already had kids,” the insider shared.