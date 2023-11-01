Tyler Christopher, Nikolas Cassadine on ‘General Hospital’, Dead at 50

Tyler Christopher, General Hospital and Days of our Lives alum has died at the age of 50.



“Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment,” Christopher’s General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.

Benard continued, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol,” Benard further noted.

On the medical soap opera, Christopher played Connor Bishop from 2004 to 2005 and Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 until 2016.

He was nominated four times, including once for a special fan award for his irresistible combination with Natalia Livingston. He won the Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Nikolas.



Between 2001 and 2019, Christopher also contributed to Days of Our Lives, where his portrayal of Stefan DiMera earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

On November 11, 1972, Christopher was born in Joliet, Illinois. From 2002 to 2004, he wed Eva Longoria, a star of Desperate Housewives, and from 2008 until 2021, he wed Brienne Pedigo, a former ESPN reporter.

Boheme Christopher and Greysun James Christopher are the two children that Christopher and Pedigo had together.