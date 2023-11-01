Olivia Rodrigo finds love across pond with british actor Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo and British actor Louis Partridge's London love story.

Olivia Rodrigo seems to have found a new love interest in the charismatic British actor Louis Partridge.

Their blossoming romance reportedly began after they enjoyed a series of dinners and exciting nights out in the vibrant city of London.



According to insider reports, the singer and her rumored beau are practically inseparable these days.

Their connection started when they were introduced by mutual friends earlier this year, and their frequent messaging quickly kindled their connection.

The pair recently hit a London club together on a Friday night, where they were seen behaving quite coupley.

The insider added that while Olivia initially flew to London with her best friend, the talented singer Conan Gray, it's evident that her main reason for the trip was to spend quality time with Louis. Love is definitely in the air for this dynamic duo.

During her recent stay in the bustling British capital, Olivia Rodrigo has been hanging out with friends, but it's British actor Louis Partridge who seems to have captured her heart.

The Grammy-winning sensation and the Enola Holmes star, suggest that Olivia may be shifting her romantic focus towards younger partners, following her previous relationships with older men like Zack Bia and Adam Faze.

In a July interview with Vogue, Olivia remained somewhat coy when asked about her relationship status, making a 'so-so' gesture with her hand and responding with, "I don't kiss and tell."



