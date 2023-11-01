Victoria Beckham over the moon after Posh made unprecedented ‘profit’

Victoria Beckham is over the moon after her fashion and beauty brand begins making unprecedented profit since its launch in 2008.



In a new interview with Vogue France for cover story, the fashion designer shared that her Posh – the fashion empire – which borrowed £30 million ($36 million) from other businesses of Beckham over the years, has finally shown a profit.

“This is just the beginning,” said the 49-year-old.

Victoria continued, “I have lots of ambitions and I work hard to achieve my goals. I never wait for things to just fall into my lap.”

“It's such an exciting time. This year, we made a profit!” she stated.

The former Spice Girls bandmate noted, “This takes time, especially for an independent brand. My perfume isn't a license - I own it.”

“Now that I have laid down the groundwork for the house, the real work can begin,” she added.

Earlier in January, Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd revealed it made losses of £5,887,036 in 2021, down from £8,581,944 in 2020.

This results in overall losses for the brand that now stand at £66.3 million ($80.5 million) 15 years after its foundation while the directors of the firm, including Victoria and her husband David, were not paid a dividend.

Meanwhile, Dailymail.com reported that Posh has extended its business to Europe and the Middle East.

Moreover, the luxury fashion brand is also thinking to expand into new products including leather goods and the VB Body range.