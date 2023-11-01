Will.i.am details about recording new song with Britney Spears 12 years ago

Will.i.am has recently dished out details about recording process of his new song with Britney Spears, Mind Your Business.

While speaking to Rylan Clarke and Josie Gibson on This Morning on Tuesday, the rapper shared that it took 13 years to release their fourth song on July 21 since the end of Britney’s conservatorship.

Will.i.am said, “I've always liked working with Britney she is awesome. We recorded that song originally in 2011, the lyrical part.”

“It took so long, like for the same reason it takes grapes to go from grapes, the grape juice to wine. It takes time to let things ferment, explained the 48-year-old.

When asked about his dream collaboration, Will.i.am revealed, “Rhianna I did something with her in the past, Beyonce I did the remix to Break My Soul but to rock with them currently that would be awesome. They are favourites.”

Earlier in July, the musician disclosed how Britney sang about “the price of fame” on their new song Mind Your Business, before its release.

“We live in a world where people are pressured to share every moment and when they don't they feel like they are missing out or not fitting in. That shouldn't be the case,” remarked the rapper.

The Black Eyed Peas star added, “Britney is talking about the price of that level of fame, you can't even go to Tesco, you can't go to the supermarket. You can't go out without a price being on a photo.”