Robert De Niro dismisses former assistant legal claims, calling it ‘nonsense’

Robert De Niro has recently shut down his former assistant's legal allegations, calling it “nonsense”.



On October 30, the actor spoke up about gender-discrimination and abusive boss claims made by his then-assistant, Graham Chase Robinson at a civil trial in New York City.

During the testimony, Robert said, “She is working for me; she has to do what I'm asking.”

While responding to Graham’s attorney, the actor stated, “It is not like I'm asking her to go out on the floor and scrape floors and go out and mop the floor.”

“I didn't do any of that and neither did [girlfriend Tiffany Chen], so this is all nonsense,” asserted the 80-year-old.

Explaining Tiffany’s suspicions about Graham’s motives, Robert maintained, “Tiffany might have been saying stuff because she was annoyed, but she was annoyed because Robinson was disrespectful to her. Period. And that is unacceptable.”

Robert also pointed out that he had once called Robinson at 4:30 a.m., “when I cracked my back falling down the stairs”; however, he alleged that he never called her regularly in the middle of the night.

Meanwhile, the Killers of the Flower Moon star concurred that Graham “did anything and everything within the confines of her job”.

However, he dismissed to “the implication that it is anything and everything in my personal life”.

Robert confirmed that his former assistant’s “assigned working hours were civilised” and she’s “making it out like I controlled her”.

The Irishman actor added that the issue with Graham’s work performance was that “instead of doing what she needed to do, she didn't”.

In the end, Robert said, “I believe in the honour system. I only value work if it is done right or else it reflects poorly on me.”