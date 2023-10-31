King Charles turns deaf ear to Meghan Markle's ex-pal's crucial advice

King Charles III, who's currently in Kenya for his first visit to an African and Commonwealth nation as monarch, has been urged to 'grow a backbone' and stop his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from going wrong.



British socialite Lizzie Cundy, who was once close friends with the Duchess, has urged the King to tell Prince Harry's wife Meghan to put the pen down amid speculations about her upcoming memoir.



However, the 74-year-old monarch has appeared shunning the idea as "he has more work to do instead of indulging into any new controversy with the US-based couple," a source has claimed.

Lizzie has been vocal about her disappointment in Meghan's decision to leave her senior royal role and relocate to the US to live a life of her choice.

The insiders have added that "the monarch has no plans to meddle in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's affairs."

It comes amid reports that the former Hollywood actress is working on a memoir, and Cundy thinks meghan's father-in-law, King Charles, needs to meddle.

In light of the recent cartoons mocking the Sussexes, she asked the King to intervene and stop her memoirs, saying: "It's so bad now that we're a laughing stock across the pond making cartoon features of the couple – it's time for this to stop."

Aside from writing a book, insiders think she will eventually run for office, but Cundy theorized Meghan and Harry's image isn't strong enough for a successful campaign.



There are speculations that if Meghan really decides to write her own book following in her husband Prince Harry's footsteps she won't hesitate to reveal more stories about the royal family. Some historians and experts fear that Prince William and Kate Middleton could be the target of Meghan's autobiography.

On the other hand, King Charles, who reportedly wants his son Prince Harry to return to the royal fold, has no intention to poke his nose into the couple's affairs event though they are persistently targeting The Firm.