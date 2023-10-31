John Legend reveals why he takes a break from social media

John Legend has recently revealed he’s taking a hiatus from social media for his sanity.

In a new interview with Yahoo Life, the musician said, “I used to be on social media a lot more than I am now.”

Describing social platform especially X as “little too toxic”, the singer stated, “I generally post more on Instagram and some on TikTok, but I kind of stopped posting on Twitter.”

“After a while, having that much transparency between you and your audience — not just coming from you, but also coming to you — all the incoming [discourse], it was just a lot,” explained the 44-year-old.

John continued, “After a while, I was just like, ‘You know, I don't need that.' And it's truly better for my mental health. I just found it better for my mental health to stay away.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer also shared he called himself “pretty unflappable”.

Dishing out the reason, John added, “It's not because I'm some master meditator or something like that. I'm built this way. I've been like this my whole life and I'm probably calmer now just with experience.”

Earlier, John told PEOPLE regarding his mental health journey and how his latest tour was “really therapeutic” for him.

“Everybody can use therapy and talking things out. It’s been good for me being on my solo tour this year, because I talk about my youth, my family and my upbringing, and all the ups and downs I had,” he noted.