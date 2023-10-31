Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: Family feels overwhelmed by media coverage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are hands down stealing all the limelight with their budding romance and love expression for almost a month now.



The Chiefs end Travis' family appears to be uncomfortable with the flurry of activity surrounding the couple on social media, though.

According to TMZ, a firsthand source claims that Travis Kelce's family—his mother, Donna, his father, Ed, and even his elder brother, Jason, who is also an NFL player—feel overtaken by the daily attention and sensational news.

The Kansas City Chiefs football player's family is allegedly simply coping with attention to ensure Travis' happiness.

To provide some context, TMZ reports that the extended Kelce family exercises extreme caution and mindfulness in their interactions, particularly with Taylor Swift, the lead singer of The Eras Tour. They carefully consider what they say since they know that anything related to Shake It Off vocalist Taylor will be scrutinised.

The football player's family has remained hidden since the pair's first public sightings in September.

The Travis family's problems are exacerbated by the constant buzzing of their phones ever since the couple revealed their romantic relationship to the public.

According to reports, Travis' family is also a little worried about Taylor Swift's new boyfriend's safety given the intense devotion fans have for the Red singer.