Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' success on 58th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan, who is turning 58-year-old on November 2, is reportedly hosting a mega birthday bash to celebrate the success of his two blockbuster movies, Pathaan and Jawan.



As per Pinkvilla, the 'King Khan' of Bollywood wants to celebrate his special day with the people who represent the Indian film industry.

A source close to the publication revealed, "After quiet birthdays through the pandemic, 2023 is a special year for SRK with two all-time blockbusters – Pathaan and Jawan."

The reports further claimed that Shah Rukh's team members "have gone all out to pull off a guest list for the [big bash] that would be remembered for years to come by."

Reportedly, the B-town A-listers including Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rajkumar Hirani, and Atlee, among others will attend the birthday bash.



"It’s more of an event to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 on his birthday," an inside shared.



Moreover, several reports suggested that the teaser of megastar’s upcoming highly anticipated movie, Dunki, will be released on the same day as a gift for his massive fandom.