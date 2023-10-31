Aisha Taylor, Elliot Gould, more ‘Friends’ stars react to Matthew Perry’s death

More of the Friends family is pouring in with tributes for the late Matthew Perry.

As the world grapples with news of the Friends star’s untimely and shocking death, people who worked with Perry on the hit 90’s sitcom came forward to express their grief.

One of the actresses was Aisha Taylor, who played David Schwimmer’s character Ross’s girlfriend, Charlie Wheeler, and became the first black person to appear on the show in a recurring role through season 9 and 10.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Taylor uploaded a black-and-white picture of a young Perry from his Friends days, writing that he “had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled.”

“I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work. And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, ‘get ready for your life to change,’” she recalled.

Another tribute came from Elliot Gould, a regular on the show who played Ross and Monica’s (played by Courtney Cox) father, as well as a father figure to Perry’s Chandler, Jack Geller.

Remembering Perry as “kind, thoughtful, smart, funny and just a terrifically talented actor,” Gould, 85, further expressed, “Matthew told me he was so honored to be working with me. What he didn’t know until I told him, was that it was my privilege to play his father-in-law.”

Perry’s on-screen on-again, off-again girlfriend, Maggie Wheeler, also expressed that she was “blessed by every creative moment [they] shared.

On Monday, the main five issued a joint statement for the loss of their beloved friend and colleague since the 1990s.