Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive another major blow from David, Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham appeared to have delivered some unsavoury news to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after the couple seemingly had a falling out.

Earlier this month, the former England football captain released his four-part docuseries on Netflix, which seems to have been doing quite well. The series seemed to has renewed the popularity of the Beckhams.

On the other hand, the Sussexes are seeing a slide in their popularity despite having Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au that while Beckhams enjoy “freshly revivified cultural relevance all round,” the Sussexes were snubbed by Family Guy for having lives “largely aimless and empty.”

“Out of the Beckhams and the Sussexes, one Netflix series has proven a huge boon to that couple’s image while the other Netflix series has only eroded that couple’s standing. Brand Beckham has never looked in ruder health; Brand Sussex is being teased on social media by US fast food chain Del Taco,” Elser pointed out.

In July this year, DailyMail reported a fall out between the two couples. Per the report, the former sportsman was “absolutely bloody furious” after learning that the royal couple suspected he and Victoria of leaking stories.

Elser noted that the Netflix situation “seems unlikely to help smooth ruffled feathers.”

The news comes amid reports that David Beckham has reportedly accepted a dinner invitation with King Charles III, to discuss the possibility of Beckham becoming an ambassador for the Prince's Foundation.