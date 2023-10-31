Meghan Markle set to rake in millions with Instagram career

File Footage

Meghan Markle may reportedly begin her career as an influencer after it emerged that the Duchess of Sussex secretly launched her Instagram account.



Speaking about the former actress’ next career move, writer Esther Krauke spoke to Sky News Australia and predicted that Meghan could use her fame and earn up to one million dollars per post.

Krauke added that the Duchess of Sussex was seemingly serious about building her image after facing years of bad press by the British and American public.

"I think we know they have made a lot of money given their shenanigans over the last two years but apparently Meghan wants to actually focus on building up her brand.

"There have been rumours that she could actually post or do sponsored posts on Instragram which is something that influencers do.

"Apparently she could make up to a million dollars a post by sponsoring sort of brand that's willing to have her as a spokesperson."