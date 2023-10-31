Gigi Hadid approves of sister Bella budding romance with Adan Banuelos

Gigi Hadid is reportedly fully supportive of Bella Hadid’s budding romance with Adan Banuelos.

Bella first sparked romance rumors with the professional horseman after the pair were spotted locking lips in Fort Worth earlier this month.

There haven’t been any further sightings of the couple, though a DeuxMoi newsletter confirmed they are still going strong.

The model presumably crossed paths with Adan either at one of her horse-riding competitions or through “mutuals in the horse world,” the report suggested. Though, it is certain that the pair bonded over their mutual love for the animal.

Bella distanced herself from the public eye after opening up about her decade-long battler with Lyme disease earlier this year. The tick-borne disease is characterized by fever, chills, body aches, and more.

The insider explained: “I know when Bella took time off from modeling, she got really back into riding. It’s a super small community, so I’m not surprised since that’s what she’s mostly been doing the last year.”

“I know friends and family like the pairing,” they added.

The model was in a relationship with art director Marc Kalman for three years. Us Weekly confirmed the pair split in July 2023.