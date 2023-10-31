Matthew Perry’s fans flock ‘Friends’ building restaurant honouring late actor

Matthew Perry’s fans are paying homage to the late star by stopping by the Friends series’ building restaurant, West Village eatery Little Owl, called “Central Perk” in the NBC sitcom.



“People have been coming to the location to show their respect and laying out flowers and candles. While they are there, they decide to stop for a bite,” a local reports, as per People.

A resident revealed that, “A lot of tourists have especially been busy stopping by.”

Further adding, “The business is great for the establishment. I just hope it does not become a problem for me to get a table especially for brunch and dinner.”

The restaurant has previously experienced a surge of Friends fans, and the business wasn't always pleased with the large number of people visiting the renowned structure.

The Post reported in 2019 that in honour of the show's 25th anniversary, huge groups of fans descended upon the Greenwich Village building that served as the characters' "home," clogging the sidewalks in front of Little Owl and taking selfies and even writing tributes on the walls.

Perry, 54, is believed to have drowned and was discovered dead in his hot tub at his California residence.

First responders hurried to his Los Angeles address after getting a call regarding what seemed to be a cardiac arrest, according to sources who spoke with TMZ.