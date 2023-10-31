Selena Gomez wants Taylor Swift to 'Slow down' with Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez expresses concern over Taylor Swift's swift-moving romance with Travis Kelce.

Selena Gomez is reportedly concerned about her BFF, Taylor Swift, and her whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

An exclusive source informed Page Six that Selena feels Taylor is "moving too fast" with Travis.

The insider revealed Selena's perspective, stating, "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her."

Taylor Swift has always been known for her privacy when it comes to her personal life. However, her new relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, seems to be taking a different turn.

Swift's most recent long-term relationship was with actor Joe Alwyn, lasting six years. This union was described as "strangely private" due to the rarity of public sightings of the couple together.

Selena Gomez reportedly finds Taylor Swift's approach to her new romance with Travis Kelce, somewhat "alarming."

A particular incident that caught Selena off guard was Taylor Swift's quick bonding with Travis's mom, Donna Kelce, in a public suite, shortly after meeting her.

According to insider information, Selena found it unusual that Taylor was seen holding hands with Travis in public, fully exposed to the watchful eyes of the paparazzi, all within less than a month of dating.

Selena Gomez reportedly declined several invitations to attend Kansas City Chiefs games with the couple.

A source close to the situation clarified Selena's standpoint, stating, "Selena just doesn't want to be part of the media frenzy because it's really chaotic.

It didn't come from a malicious place, and it's not that she doesn't like them together. She's just concerned about the way it's being navigated."



