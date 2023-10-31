Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía's floral date amid divorce

Jeremy Allen White and singer Rosalía were seen enjoying a day trip to a Los Angeles farmers market, intensifying the dating rumors that have been circulating in recent weeks.
The actor, known for his role in The Bear, was seen carrying a substantial bouquet of flowers, and the 31-year-old singer held a single flower, presumably a gift from Jeremy.
Both Jeremy and Rosalía appeared relaxed and at ease in each other's company during their Sunday outing.
The actor sported a khaki cardigan, loose-fitting black joggers, and a baseball cap, while Rosalía donned a blue tie-dye hoodie, white shorts, and biker buckle-up boots.
While neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship status, the photographs captured during their farmers market visit provide ample evidence.
Their recent appearances together, including a dinner date and attendance at a Los Angeles screening of Wild Things, have only fueled the speculation surrounding their romance.
As far back as August, Jeremy Allen White was spotted engaged in a public display of affection, sharing a kiss with actress Ashley Moore.
This intimate moment occurred against the backdrop of his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, with whom he has two young daughters, Ezer and Dolores.
TMZ originally reported on Addison Timlin filing for divorce in May, following a three-year marriage.
