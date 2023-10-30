Queen Camilla struggles to grasp reason behind Kate Middleton's popularity

Queen Camilla reportedly has a hard time coming to terms with the soaring popularity of Kate Middleton.

According to the Nation World, the wife of King Charles and the Princess of Wales do not get along because “they are very different in character and one does not support the other’s decision-making.”

They also noted that the former Duchess of Cornwell realized she couldn’t trust her stepson Prince William’s wife due to her vocal admiration for Princess Diana.

The mom of three has frequently honored her late mother-in-law by channeling her styles and wearing similar clothes while carrying out her royal duties.

Another reason for the Queen’s resentment toward Prince George’s mom is owed to the princess’ soaring popularity among Britons, despite the fact that the former is the reigning monarch alongside Charles.

“Her popularity is on the floor, but Kate Middleton’s popularity is increasing which makes the current queen jealous even though she has the power,” added the outlet.

In his book Game of Crowns, royal author Christopher Andersen revealed: "Young, gracious, smart, and stunning, the White Queen, known familiarly as just plain Kate, captured the world's imagination even before she could officially lay claim to her royal lover's heart," he wrote in the book, even though "she lacked both the pedigree and the experience" of Camilla.