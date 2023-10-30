Prince Harry still misses King Charles as Duke seemingly 'moved to tears'

The monarch and the Spare author have not been in touch for months

Prince Harry seemingly still misses his father King Charles as the Duke of Sussex was close to tears when recalling his relationship with the monarch.

This was made apparent as body language expert Judi James took a closer look at the Duke of Sussex’s interview with Tom Bradby early in 2023.

In it the expert noted that the Spare author appeared to be robotic in his insistence that he loved his father and brother Prince William amid their icy relationship.

However, when recalling about their close bond, Prince Harry seemingly appeared to be heartbroken with bursts of past 'loyalty and fun' coming in between.

"There was a rather robotic recitation of 'I love my father, I love my brother, I love my family' but when he spoke of his father, he appeared close to tears," James said as per The Royal Observer.

"His account of growing up with his brother regurgitated signals of fun and loyalty, and when Kate’s name was mentioned, his features softened and his eyes wrinkled into an affectionate-looking eye-smile."