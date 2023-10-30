Matthew Perry's sudden death a gut punch for Jennifer Aniston, Friends cast

Matthew Perry's sudden death leaves Jennifer Aniston, Friends cast in shock

Matthew Perry, who was loved for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chand­ler Bing on hit US sitcom Friends, left fans and friends in shock with his sudden death at the age of 54.



Perry, who reportedly battled addiction and serious health problems for years, was found unconscious in a hot tub at Los Angeles home on Saturday and could not regain his breath, according to law enforcement officials.

The comedian's sad and tragic demise caused shock to many, but it was a gut-punch for those who worked with him for years and enjoyed his fantastic company, including Jennifer Aniston and the entire cast of Friends, who are still grieving and preparing to share their pain to the public.

Friends cast will reportedly release a joint statement over their co-star Perry's devastating passing anytime soon as they are still reeling from the death of their beloved companion.

Heartbroken fans are waiting to hear from them, especially Jennifer Aniston, who was very close to the actor and always cared about him in his life.

Even in his conversation with American Broadcaster Diane Sawyer last year, Mathew Perry said, “She[Jennifer Aniston] was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that.” Not only this, but in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry revealed that it was Jennifer Aniston who initially confronted him when his substance abuse became evident to co-stars.



Matthew Perry, in his memoir, talked about going through detox dozens of times and spending millions of dollars in repeated attempts to get sober as was battling with addiction to alcohol and painkillers for years.