King Charles loses Prince Harry to win reign?

Prince Harry wants to return to the UK

King Charles reportedly never thought to begin his new reign without his beloved son Prince Harry, who's currently living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The 74-year-old seemingly sacrificed his estranged son for time being to save the monarchy. He was allegedly forced to cut ties with Harry due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations and stunts.

A source, well aware of the situation, has claimed that "Charles will soon reunite with the disgruntled royal as he always wants his two sons to support his reign."



They revealed "things will soon get fixed as Charles loves both of his sons and do not discriminate at all."

The monarch had to re-imagine his reign when Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal. But harry and Meghan's shock decision to to leave Britain and relocated to the US force Charles to start without Harry.

There are speculations that Harry wants to return to the UK and wants to correct the things that turned worst after his unwise decisions in the past.

Some royal critics think that Meghan and Camilla were the reasons that widened distance Harry and King Charles.