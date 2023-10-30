Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing celebrity friends to their ‘whining’ attitude

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing celebrity friends to their ‘moaning’ attitude

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ruining their image among their friend circledue to their complaining attitude.

The Suits actress’ former friend Lizzie Cundy revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now losing their celebrity friends in the States after sabotaging their familial relationship in the UK.

"It's so bad now that we're a laughing stock across the pond making cartoon features of the couple – it's time for this to stop,” the model told The Mirror, referencing a recent episode of Family Guy cartoon, which roasted the former royals over their financial woes.

"Meghan can forget a career in politics because, with their moaning, they've become laughingstocks, not just here but in the States. Their celebrity friends have moved away from them,” she affirmed.

Cundy went on to urge King Charles to “intervene” before the former actress announce a tell-all memoir, tarnishing the Royal Family even more.

"In light of the recent cartoons mocking Meghan and Harry, King Charles needs to intervene and stop her memoirs.

“Enough now of their moaning and whinging, all they do is backstab and make a career out of complaining,” she added of the couple.