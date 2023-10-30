Ben Affleck once paused ‘Gone Girl’ shooting for this odd reason

Ben Affleck proved to be the sincerest fan of baseball team, Boston Red Sox, as the actor reportedly refused to wear the rival team’s hat during a shooting of his 2014 hit movie, Gone Girl.
David Fincher, the director of the movie asked Affleck to wear The New York Yankees cap for a scene in which his character Nicholas Dunne was hiding his identity in the thriller movie.
As per the New York Times, Jennifer Lopez’s husband said, "David, I love you, I would do anything for you but I will not wear a Yankees hat."
"I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it," the Good Will Hunting actor further added.
Reports further claimed that due to the conflict over a hat between male lead and director of the film, the shooting halted for four days.
Later, it was decided that Affleck would be wearing the New York Mets hat instead.
Gone Girl, the psychological thriller film was released in 2014 which featured Affleck, Rosamund Pike and Neil Patrick Harris in lead roles.
