William, Kate gain public sympathy despite Harry, Meghan sabotaging efforts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s consistent efforts to tarnish the image of the Royal Family didn’t stick the landing.



According to a PR expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton, alongside other family members, “came out looking better than ever” despite the Sussexes’ row of attacks against them.

The parents of Archie and Lilibet stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family in early 2020, before permanently moving to the US to start their new life.

Since then, the couple has continued to lay bare the alleged bad treatment they suffered at the hands of the royals on several different occasions.

All through the attacks, the Prince and Princess of Wales maintained a deafening silence, and refused to acknowledge the claims.

Speaking to the Daily Express, PR expert Edward Coram-James expressed admiration for the couple over their ability to "not only [ride] the storm but [fly] above it."

"Because of their ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach, and by not rising or taking the bait, the efforts backfired, and the Waleses arguably came out looking better than ever,” he explained.

"As the public broadly sympathised with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it,” the GoUp chief executive continued.

Noting that the senior royals avoided a “controversial year,” Edward pointed out their decision to lay low with their kids for a while away from the spotlight.

"[They] have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public is more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents,” the expert added.