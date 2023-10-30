Taylor Swift 'loves' showing off romance with Travis Kelce to ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift romance with Travis Kelce a ‘breath of fresh air’ for singer

Taylor Swift is basking in the attention she’s been getting for her public romance with Travis Kelce following a six-year relationship with ultra-private ex Joe Alwyn.

Despite being linked together only over two months ago, the Midnights artist hasn’t shied away from publicly expressing her affection for the NFL star on several occasions.

The Grammy winner fueled romance rumors with Kelce after accepting his invitation to watch him play against Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24.

The pair also made a cameo appearance during the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live Season 49 earlier this month.

Speaking to the Star Magazine, a source revealed, “Taylor loves getting dressed up for fancy dates and shouting her support for her man from the rooftops.”

Her deluge of affection for Kelce stems from spotlight drought she suffered during her relationship with the British actor, according to the insider.

“Joe hated being in the spotlight, so Taylor kept everything under the radar,” the source claimed. “She thought that suited her but, looking back, it’s just not who she is.”

Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before calling it quits in February.

“Taylor wants to show her fans how happy she is with this hot new guy,” the insider explained, adding that she has invited the NFL star to meet her folks in Nashville. “It’s all getting very serious very fast, but they’re loving every second.”